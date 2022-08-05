Indore: Actor Akshay Kumar promotes film Raksha Bandhan in Daly College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

It’s all about brother-sister and family relationships, said actor Akshay Kumar as he called up his family sharing the happy moments at Daly College on Friday. The actor was in the city for promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Meeting the school students, Kumar had some emotional moments, where he could not resist connecting with his family. Making a video call to his wife and family back in Mumbai, the actor shared how every relationship is important in a person’s life.

Children were enthusiastic about knowing Kumar up, close and personal. Kumar discussed his fitness mantras including healthy eating and quoted the importance of being a good citizen of the country. He met with school board and authorities.