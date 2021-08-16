Indore: Gift your brother a 'Photo Rakhi' this Rakshabandhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over time, rakhis have transformed from traditional Rakhis with idols and designs into cool versions of ‘Bro’, ‘Bhai’, ‘Veera’ and moustaches designed on Rakhi. Adding a personal touch to the Rakshabandhan this year, 'Photo Rakhi’ is another new trend going round and adorned by youngsters. These custom Photo Rakhis come in a glass-like finish with pictures and quotes for brothers.

These rakhis are made up of resin. Resin is a type of liquid in which various types of artifacts are prepared by adding a hardener. The desired photos can be put in these rakhis.

One of the rakhi makers Shilpa Jain said, “It takes 20 hours for making the custom resin rakhis.”

“I feel these festivals are meant to bring us together and remind us of our relations and responsibilities,” businesswoman Vaishali Chawla said. She feels the best way to remind someone of great memories is through a picture.

Talking about the trend, homemaker Preeti Sharma said, “Everything is more about being cool and we want our brothers to feel cool as well.” Most brothers would feel more comfortable with these cool rakhis according to her.

To encourage women entrepreneurs, a two-day Rakhi exhibition was inaugurated at Saket Club on Friday. Along with traditional Rakhi, customized Rakhi was also displayed in this exhibition. Famous rakhis of Surat and Kolkata are also on display.

Organiser Neetu Agarwal said, “Rakhis from Kolkata are prepared from Zari, Silver, Artificial Stone, etc.”

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 02:05 PM IST