Madhya Pradesh: Three of a family killed in road mishap in Amarkantak, four critically injured

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific accident in Amarkantak, three of same family died, while four people were injured when their car bumped in a tree roadside.

The incident happened two km before the origin of Narmada in Amarkantak, when the family was going to see the origin of Narmada from Rewa. One died on the spot, while two died in the hospital.

The family of Santkumar Soni left from Rewa for darshan of Narmada's origin at Amarkantak at 3 am on Sunday. Two km before Amarkantak, near the Sports Council Tiraha, their speeding Bolero (MP 17 BA 1608) uncontrollably collided with a tree on the roadside. Santkumar Soni died on the spot in the accident.

The Amarkantak police, who reached the spot, took six injured people to the hospital where wife and daughter died during treatment late on Sunday night.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 12:16 PM IST