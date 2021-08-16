Indore: Vegetable trader stabbed to death during robbery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants stabbed a vegetable trader to death in Rajendra Nagar area of the town on Monday morning. They also robbed of a gold chain and cash from the deceased.

The vegetable trader identified as Chandan Bhavsar, 40, a resident of Gumasta Nagar, was going to Rajendra Nagar Vegetable Mandi. The miscreants waylaid him at Kesharbagh Bridge and stabbed him to death.

"Prima facie it seems to be a case of loot and murder. Struggle marks have been found at spot. Injuries marks have also been found on his body suggesting that he was beaten up before being stabbed to death," said a police officer.

The officer further added that a case has been registered and a manhunt has also been launched to nab the accused.

Deceased's father Satyanarayan claimed street lights on the bridge always remained switched off. This led the incident, he said.

This is not first when such incident took place. The Rajendra Nagar Mandi has become den of miscreants. Earlier, miscreants had attacked a businessman with a blade for loot.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:08 PM IST