Madhya Pradesh: Independence Day Celebrated, CM unfurls national flag in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 75th Independence Day was celebrated on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisted the national flag at the Lal Parade Ground Bhopal.

Since early morning, patriotic songs started reverberating everywhere in the state and the tricolour was hoisted with great national fervour.

Children celebrated the occasion singing patriotic songs and paid their tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country.

The National flag was hoisted at all government offices, non-government offices, private institutions and even political parties’ headquarters and an appeal was made for making every possible effort for the progress of the country.

Governor Mangubhai Patel extended his greetings and warm wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th Independence Day -- 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. He saluted the freedom fighters and wished for the prosperity and progress of the country and Madhya Pradesh.

"Independence Day is a day for the youth to reflect upon the pride of freedom. It is a day to remember with gratitude the innumerable freedom fighters and revolutionaries who presented the greatest ideals of toil and supreme sacrifices with their lives to give us freedom. Because of their sacrifices, we are all residents of a free country today. We are proud that modern India is being built on the foundation of the ideals of our freedom struggle."

Congratulating the citizens of Madhya Pradesh on Independence Day, the Chief Minister said: "We have completed 74 years of independence. This is the festival of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In the 75th year of independence, for making our nation happy we must pledge to continue with our utmost efforts.

"Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country. The state government has taken important steps in every field for the welfare of the citizens. Efforts have been made in Madhya Pradesh to conserve irrigation, agriculture, education, health, technical skills and heritage of the state. These efforts gained momentum in the last one and a half decade, as a result of which the BIMARU tag could be removed from Madhya Pradesh."

Chouhan said despite the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead with sincere efforts for development in every field.

The state government is running many projects with public cooperation. Madhya Pradesh will be included in the most prosperous and developing provinces of the country.

Every citizen has to take a pledge to participate in the journey of the country's progress on this Independence Day, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:47 PM IST