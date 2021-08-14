Bhopal: This year too, kids miss real I-Day feel, say virtual events not enough

Bhopal: For the second consecutive year, Independence Day will be celebrated on the school premises sans students on Sunday. The students said they have been missing out on the patriotic fervor and Independence Day celebrations at their schools due to pandemic.

“It has been two years and we have not celebrated Independence Day or Republic Day in our schools. I miss how we used to take part in the school parade and our teachers would tell us about the freedom fighters. They would organise quiz and other competitions and the aura would fill us with pride for our nation,” says Khyati Verma, a class 8 student from Carmel School. The government has issued guidelines for the I-Day celebrations and prohibited large gatherings on the occasion. The schools have been asked not to call the students to the flag hoisting event at school too.

Principal of St Paul school, Father Sebi, said this year there will be virtual competitions, the children can participate from their home. The school will live telecast the flag hoisting for the students, he said.

A class 5 student from Delhi Public School, Pushkar Shukla, said, “I always used to give speeches at our school programme. I have prepared one this year too, but delivering a speech from stage gives a different feeling.”

Vineeta Malik, mother of a 5-year-old Ujjwal Solanki, said, “Occasions like Independence Day instills patriotism in a child. I have admitted my kid to the school this year in Nursery but he would not be able to enjoy the real Independence Day celebration. He likes singing so he will perform during the online event, but things are really different from the comfort of home.”

Aakriti Goswami, a 12 standard student, says, “I was the head girl of the school. I would have led the parade if things were normal. I used to take immense pride in representing my school on such occasions. After parades and all the competitions, our teachers used to distribute sweet packets among students. I will appear boards next year. This was my last opportunity to enjoy I-Day at school and I missed it.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:16 PM IST