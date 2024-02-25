Indore: Gen Mgmt & HR Jump From 4th To No 1 Slot In IIM-I Placements

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a cooling job market, General Management, HR & Operations emerged as a major recruiting domain in the final placements of Indian Institute of Management Indore. This domain jumped from its general position of fourth in recruitments at IIM Indore to first position sharing the pedestal with Consulting domain. Meanwhile, Consulting domain outperformed Finance domain in IIM-Indore’s final placement for the third time in a row.

A closer look at the placement data of IIM Indore revealed that General Management & HR domain remained as fourth most preferred sector among students of this b-school. Most of the students would either choose Finance or Consulting and on a few occasions Sales & Marketing domain when it comes to picking up job offers. General Management & HR domain would remain second from the last, the place which is held by IT sector. For a change, it secured second position pipping Finance and Sales & Marketing domains by just one per cent. Finance and Sales and Marketing domains had seen 18 per cent of students taking job offers whereas IIM Indore witnessed 19 per cent students taking roles in General Management & HR domain.

Consulting rules the roost

Since IIM-I’s inception, the finance sector ruled the placement scenario as most students would choose jobs from this sector over others. However, the picture started changing from 2016 as the top honour at final campus placements kept changing between Consulting and Finance domains. However, the difference between the two domains remained marginal at the elite b-school in Indore.

In 2016, around 26% students opted for job offers from Finance domain against 22% students from Consulting domain. The following year, Consulting domain pipped Finance domain to the post by 1% as 28% students opted for jobs in the former domain. The next four years -- 2018 to 2021 -- were dominated by Finance domain barring 2019 when Consulting domain again triumphed by 1%. The year 2022 changed the picture completely. Consulting domain widened the lead by 11%. Many took it as a fluke. The Consulting domain, however, proved in 2023 that the time has changed with 29 % students accepting job offers in this domain against 18 per cent in Finance sector. In the year 2024 also, the Consulting sector dominated the placement scenario along with General Management & HR.