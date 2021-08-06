Indore: Garden dedicated to martyr Lance Naik Shivdayal Chouhan

“By the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, from the year 2020, a campaign is being run to protect the environment and increase the green area and it our (BSF’s) effort to honor its martyrs by naming the green plaque or Vatika after the martyr's name under this campaign,” Anil Srivastava, deputy commandant, BSF, said.

Martyr Shivdayal Singh Chouhan

Born in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, Shaheed Shivdayal Singh Chauhan (No. 7500 3609) was posted as Lance Naik in 33rd Battalion BSF.

He was posted in CI operation in terrorism stronghold Bandipur (Kashmir Valley). On 15 July 1994, terrorists fired indiscriminately on the convoy going to the strategic headquarters and detonated the ID.

In thwarting this attack, Lance Naik Chouhan displayed indomitable courage, valour and bravery and thwarted the attack. Sadly, for this he had to sacrifice his life.

In the memory of such a martyr, an attempt has been made to give a small honour by renaming Gulmohar Vatika after the martyr.