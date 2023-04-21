Indore: Garbage van catches fire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a door-to-door garbage collection van of Indore Municipal Corporation in Phooti Kothi area on Thursday noon. Passersby tried to douse the flames, but their efforts were in vain.

According to information, traffic was closed on one side of the road due to the fire. The fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

The garbage collection van is of Zone No 14, Hawa Bangla area. Driver Akash Aggarwal was driving it. He said that he was returning after putting diesel in the van when a fire broke out in the lower part of the diesel tank. Another garbage vehicle driver coming behind his vehicle informed him about the fire. Akash jumped out of the van to save himself even as the fire spread over the entire vehicle.

The traffic resumed after the fire was brought under control.