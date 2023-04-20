Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in Indore for Roadies audition, says 'Need not to be politician to serve the public'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who emerged as the real life hero during the Covid period, said that it is not necessary to be a politician to serve the public.

“It is not mandatory to be a politician to serve your people. All you need is selfless dedication," he said.

Sonu Sood, along with Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati, was in Indore to take auditions for the upcoming 19th season of MTV Roadies on Thursday.

Praising Indore's cuisine and people, he said “Food and people are the two elements that makes Indore stand out among others. And this is the reason that multiple reality shows consider Indore as a potential city to conduct auditions”

Recalling his summer vacation with his uncle and aunt in Indore, he said, "Indore is like my home, it is the place where I learned everything. I know that the contestants from Indore will definitely pave their way to the industry and the show.”

Adding to the lines of his counterpart Sood, winner-turned-judge of Roadies Prince Narula said, “Whenever the reality show decides to conduct auditions, they research and mark out the cities with interesting personalities. And Indore is among those shortlisted city.”

Failure- a succeeding step

Gautum Gulati, co-judge, of the Roadies, said that failures are part of life and it is important for a person to learn and seek motivation from it. Giving his example he said, “When I appeared for the interview for Roadies, I was rejected. However, years later I am here as a team leader of the same reality show.”