Nearly a dozen Bhopal bound trains terminated, MEMU trains cancelled from April 21 to May 2: All you need to know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Intercity Express plying between Gwalior to Bhopal will run between Gwalior and Bina staring April 22 to May 2.

Similarly, the Bilaspur-Bhopal Express and Bhopal-Bilaspur Express will run till Bina from April 21 to May 2 and April 22 to May 3 respectively.

The decision has been taken due to the ongoing work to connect the old tracks to new ones at Bhopal railway station.

Jodhpur Express running between Bhopal to Jodhpur will not reach Bhopal from April 21 to May 2, this train will run between Jodhpur to Kota. The MEMU train running between Bhopal to Bina in both directions has been canceled from April 22 to May 3.

Apart from this, train no 11466, Jabalpur-Somnath Express departing the starting station on May 1 and 11465 Somnath-Jabalpur Express departing on April 29 and May 1 will run via Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal.

Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Prayagraj Express, Indore-Patna Express, Kamakhya-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express will also run on the changed route. This change is being done due to the exercise to make Nishatpura railway station operational.

Routes of these trains also changed

The train no. 22911 Indore-Howrah Express scheduled to leave on April 29 and May 2.

The train no 22912 Howrah-Indore Express scheduled to leave on April 29 and May 1.

Train no 19421 Ahmedabad-Patna Express scheduled to run on April 30.

Train no 19422 Patna-Ahmedabad Express scheduled to leave on May 1.

Train no 19414 Kolkata-Ahmedabad Express scheduled to run on April 29.

The Railways has also rescheduled 22829 Shalimar-Bhuj Express scheduled to depart on May 1.

Train no 22830 Bhuj-Shalimar Express scheduled to depart on April 29.

Train no 19091 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Express scheduled to depart on May 1.

Train no 19092 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express scheduled to depart on May 2.

It has been decided to run via Ruthiyai-Guna-Mahadevkhedi-Malkhedi (except Bina). During this period, these trains will be stopped at Malkhedi station near Bina for two minutes.