Bhopal: It is good and bad news, say intellectuals on India becoming world’s most populous country...

IIPS's main gate displays a population clock, which is updated every day | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s intellectuals have reacted differently to India becoming world’s most populous country. India has surpassed China to become the world's most populous country with 142.86 crore people. According to UNFPA's The State of World Population Report, 2023, India's population has reached 1,428.6 million while China's stands at 1,425.7 million, a difference of 2.9 million. The report was released on Wednesday. Excerpts:

Anshuja Tiwari |

Two ways

There are two ways to look at it. As a learner of economics, commerce and management, I would like to say that if human capital has increased, it should be taken in a positive way. I think that every human being is human capital and we will have to mobilise and channelise the excess human capital. We will have to be self-reliant financially and promote employment and self-employment. Then only India will become Vishwaguru.

Professor Anshuja Tiwari, commerce department, Barkatullah University

Rajesh Joshi |

Not beneficial

I don’t think it is beneficial for us. More population enhances crime, illiteracy and also disturbs the moral structure of society. I think we should find new ways of population control and planning. It is very essential. Population growth will automatically stop if we control child labour strictly.

Rajesh Joshi , author, poet

Anil Sadgopal |

Biggest challenge

Inequality and unemployment are the biggest challenges and not the population density before the government. It is written in the Constitution that there should be equitable distribution of India's wealth. There are many countries like Finland whose population density is more but they are developed. Digitalisation is main cause of unemployment. It is an obstacle to make India Vishwaguru.

Anil Sadgopal, educationist

Dr Satyakant Trivedi |

Accept reality

No doubt, population growth is not good but everything has two aspects. We should accept the reality and use human resources in a better way because it is our asset. The proper use of human resources may help to bring equality, peace and socio-economic uplift of society and country.

Dr Satyakant Trivedi, psychiatrist

Read Also 10 most populated countries in the world as India tops the list