10 most populated countries in the world as India tops the list

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023
India surpassed China to become 'World's Most Populous Nation.' The data released by the UN on Wednesday noted the country's population to have hit 1,425,999,785 (1,428.6 million).
China recorded a population of 1,425.7 million, which made the nation lose its first position and rank second with a difference of nearly 3 million.
US was seen to contribute 4.25% to the total world population with the population of the respective region being 339,631,651. This made it rank third.
On the top 10 list, Indonesia marked the fourth place after India, China, and the US, with the population of 277,077,512.
Contributing 3% to the total, India's neighbour Pakistan noted a population of 239,546,703 and ranked on number 5.
Nigeria recorded a population of 222,749,486 and was on the sixth position, following the Asian countries and the US.
The seventh most populated countries in the world was reported to be Brazil (216,175,618).
Bangladesh, with a population of 172,604,489, was the eighth on the top 10 list.
Despite war and unrest, Russia ranked among the top 10 most populated countries in the world. With a population of 144,543,593, the country was on the ninth position.
At the tenth place was Mexico with a population of 128,267,777.
