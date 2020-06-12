Indore: Full masala at raid on Gutkha king's 'fort'

Indore: It was nothing short of a pot-boiler script taken out from the reel stock of Bollywood. If you haven't seen Ajay Devgn's Raid, sample this... Free Press, in its endeavour, presents a blow-by-blow account of the action that took place at a gutkha baron's place on Thursday night.
To distract and mislead the raid team, the sarkari officials had to act in disguise as cooks, dog-caretaker and servant to "resist" the henchmen from derailing the operations.
WHY THE RAID
In a GST evasion case of paan masala sale, which was carried out during the lockdown period, the search action was initiated at the residence of a gutkha tycoon located at Prem Nagar on Thursday evening. The action was jointly carried out by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) with the support of MP Police.
DRAMA @ 10.30 PM
Real action started around 10.30pm, when about 50 "henchmen" of the businessman posing as media persons reached the spot and began quizzing the officers present in the premises.
Shortly, all these almost turned out into a fracas.
THE SECURITY BLUEPRINT
"Sensing possible resistance, we developed a two-layer security module, wherein at the outer ring, policemen took stance, at the middle layer, DRI officers were offering the back-end support and at the nucleus or the epicentre of action, DGGI officers were carrying out the search action," an officer of the agency told Free Press on condition of anonymity.
THE DISGUISE STORY
When the henchmen started questioning the government officers of the middle layer, they
simply said that, "We are servants of the household. An officer even "cooked up" a story that he was the 'recipe man' and prepared those relishing dishes for the baron and his family. Another said, he took care of the dog. The other officer said he was here as an animal doctor to keep a tab on the canine wellbeing. They even said that it was not easy getting access to the "sanctum santorium" as they babus did not allow them entry," the source went on to say.
"Additional police forced was pressed into service, as security of three lady IRS officers were of prime importance. The concerned officers were clearly saved from the ruckus," the source added.
