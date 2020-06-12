Indore: Full masala at raid on Gutkha king's 'fort'

Indore: It was nothing short of a pot-boiler script taken out from the reel stock of Bollywood. If you haven't seen Ajay Devgn's Raid, sample this... Free Press, in its endeavour, presents a blow-by-blow account of the action that took place at a gutkha baron's place on Thursday night.

To distract and mislead the raid team, the sarkari officials had to act in disguise as cooks, dog-caretaker and servant to "resist" the henchmen from derailing the operations.

WHY THE RAID

In a GST evasion case of paan masala sale, which was carried out during the lockdown period, the search action was initiated at the residence of a gutkha tycoon located at Prem Nagar on Thursday evening. The action was jointly carried out by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) with the support of MP Police.

DRAMA @ 10.30 PM

Real action started around 10.30pm, when about 50 "henchmen" of the businessman posing as media persons reached the spot and began quizzing the officers present in the premises.

Shortly, all these almost turned out into a fracas.