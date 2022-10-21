Indore: FSOs take samples at JMB after insect found in chaat

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A team of food safety officers (FSOs) reached JMB sweets at Moti Tabela on Thursday and started inspection after a customer complained about an insect in his chaat. The team of FSOs took suo motu action on the basis of a video which went viral on social media as they had not received any official complaint. The FSOs inspected the kitchen and inventory of JMB Sweets, took samples of the raw material and sent them for testing to a Bhopal laboratory.

A customer had created ruckus at the sweet shop on Thursday afternoon when he found insects in his chaat. Besides lodging a complaint with the shopkeeper, the customer also made a video of it, which went viral on social media. In the video the customer is seen expressing concern over the health of the people eating the chaat and other edibles at the well-known sweet shop.

“We didn’t receive any complaint about JMB sweets, but we have taken action on the basis of the viral video. We’ve sent samples for testing and will take appropriate action according to the reports,” FSO Dharmendra Soni said while terming the incident “serious”.

The staff at JMB Sweets accepted that an insect had been found in the chaat but claimed that it came from the surroundings and was not in the original food products.