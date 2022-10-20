e-Paper Get App
Indore: Man arrested for thrashing wife

The police have registered a case against the accused under attempt to murder.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a man in the Juni Indore area on Wednesday for badly thrashing his wife. The accused husband thrashed his wife till she fell unconscious. The police have registered a case against the accused under attempt to murder.

Juni Indore police station-in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said the woman had lodged a complaint stating that she had got married to Vishal Gharu a year ago. It was a love marriage and they were staying in the Juni Indore area. For a few days, husband Vishal had been torturing his wife over petty issues. He used to thrash her badly.

On Tuesday, Vishal thrashed his wife due to which she fell unconscious. She reached the police station after she regained consciousness. The police have registered a case under various sections, including Section 307 of the IPC and the accused has been arrested. The woman’s parents are said to be paralysed and they, too, stay in the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

