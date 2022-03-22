Indore Crime Diary: Man beats wife unconscious throws body into well; Man assaults bro-in-law and vandalises his house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man beat his wife unconscious as he suspected her fidelity and then threw the body in a well with the help of his younger brother in Khurel area. The accused and his brother have been arrested and they have confessed to the crime, police said, adding that they have fished out the body from the well.

Police said that Lakhan Singh Panwar had registered a missing complaint of his sister Tina and in his complaint said that Rajesh Rathore, her husband, was responsible for her disappearance.

Police questioned Rajesh, and though initially, he tried to mislead the police, later he confessed his crime.Rajesh told police that he suspected that Tina was having an affair and they used to fight over the issue.They again had a fight over this issue and Rajesh assaulted her brutally with a stick as a result of which she fainted.A frightened Rajesh shared the incident with his brother Rahul and instead of taking her to a hospital, they threw her in a well in the Bargonda area. The police took Rajesh to the spot and took out the body and also recovered the stick used in beating his wife.The police said going by their preliminary investigation it appears that the victim became unconscious due to the beating and then her body was thrown into the well. However, they are awaiting the postmortem report.

Man assaults bro-in-law and vandalises his house

A man allegedly assaulted his brother-in-law and vandalised his house after the victim had an argument with the man’s father over meeting with his sister. A case was registered against 50 people at the Dwarkapuri police station on Monday.

The man had prevented his father-in-law from meeting his daughter when he visited their house in Indore on Holi. After an argument, he was sent off without meeting his daughter. Two days later, when his son came to know about this, he reached his brother-in-law’s house along with his companions. He attacked his brother-in-law and his father with a sword and a knife. They ran away after ransacking the house. The incident happened at Shriram Nagar. The police have registered a case against more than 50 people.

TI Satish Dwivedi said Shivram Khede had gone to meet his daughter on the occasion of Holi. An argument occurred between father and daughter after which the daughter refused to speak to Shivram. Meanwhile, the issue escalated and Shivram’s son-in-law, Deepak, threw Shivram out of the house.

Two days later, on Sunday night, Shivram’s son, Golu Solanki, a resident of Rishi Palace, came to know about the incident after which he reached his sister’s house along with his companions Gagan, Ajay, Vijay, Chirag, Tannu, Sangeeta, Dinesh Khede, Vikas Chauhan, Gautam, and other people. He stabbed his brother-in-law, Deepak, and his father, Sevakram Damke. Neighbour Rohit, who tried to stop them, also sustained injuries.

According to the police, the accused are associated with an illegal liquor business in the Ahirkhedi area. The two miscreants who led the attack are history-sheeters whose crimes are registered in the Chandan Nagar and Chhatripura police stations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:02 AM IST