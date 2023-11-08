Indore: FSOs Collect 14 Samples, Seize Over 210 Kg Sweets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the drive against sub-standard and adulterated food products, the food safety officers raided different places in the city on Tuesday and collected more than 14 samples of mawa, sweets and namkeen. Moreover, the team also seized over 210 kg sweets on suspicion that they were adulterated. Samples of the seized sweets have been sent for testing.

In view of the Diwali festivities, the officials continued to put a check on the sale of adulterated food, especially milk, milk products and mawa sweets, as their consumption increased during the festivities.

A food safety official said, “A drive against adulteration has been launched under the supervision of Gourav Benal, and we collected more than 14 samples on Tuesday and over 50 samples in the past 10 days. The drive will continue even after Diwali."

“We’re checking sweet shops across the city to check milk and milk products. We’re taking action against milk parlours and seizing samples of milk and milk products. We are also warning them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” food safety officer Manoj Raghuvanshi said.

He added that the samples collected on Tuesday included samples of cheese and milk cakes from Sai Krupa Dairy in Kalani Nagar, samples of soanpapdi from Joshi Sweets at Naliya Bhakal, and samples of soanpapdi from Agarwal Home Industries at Annapurna Road.

“A total of four samples of turmeric powder, papad, doodh masala and moong bhajiya mix, a total of 5 samples of namkeen papdi, namkeen sev, tasty dana, shakar para, namkeen chivda were taken from Sugandh Caterers,” the officials said.

