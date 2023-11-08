Indore: Arihant Students Celebrate Diwali, Spread Voting Awareness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A unique juxtaposition of civic fervour and cultural celebration is unfolding in the city. On one side, the atmosphere is electric with the buzz of political activity as elections grip the attention of its residents. On the other side, the city is coming alive with vibrant hues and festive lights, as Diwali preparations paint a picture of joy and tradition. As the festival of Diwali approaches, enthusiasm can be seen among the students.

The students of Arihant Group celebrated Diwali by bursting firecrackers and gave a message of voting. They made rangoli for Diwali along with a message to vote in the upcoming elections. The students took a vow to take an interest in increasing the voting percentage and make Indore number 1 in voting.

