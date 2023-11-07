Indore: Crime Branch Arrests Two Persons With Two Firearms, Live Cartridges

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested two men from two different places with firearms, an officer said on Tuesday. Three live cartridges were also recovered from them and they were handed over to different police stations for further action.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia, acting on a tip-off, the crime branch and Tejaji Nagar police arrested a person named Kapil Suryawanshi from the area. During a search, a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from him. Police said that the accused is a resident of Choral area in Simrol police station jurisdiction. He was booked under section 25 of the Arms Act and further investigation is on.

In another action, the crime branch and the Bhanwarkuan police arrested a person named Shailendra Baba, a resident of Bhawna Nagar area. Information was received that he was roaming in the area with a firearm. A firearm and two live cartridges were recovered from him. He was handed over to the Bhanwarkuan police station staff. He was booked under section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

