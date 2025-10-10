Indore News: 25-Year-Old Woman Pours Acid On Self & Infant Son, Both Dead |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident on the eve of Karwa Chauth, a newly married 25-year-old woman poured concentrated acid on herself and her five-month-old boy, and she died a slow and agonising death. Police said the mother had kept her infant on her lap before pouring the acid. The reason behind this grisly incident is being investigated by police.

The incident occurred on Thursday in New Braj Vihar Colony under Rau police station limits. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared the baby dead on arrival, while the mother succumbed to her injuries early on Friday morning.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Suman (25), the wife of Kailash, and her son was named Pratham. At the time of the incident, her husband was at his tailoring shop.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said, “We received information from the hospital that the woman and her infant were brought in with severe burn injuries. The child was declared dead on arrival, while the woman succumbed during treatment. The reason behind her drastic step is not yet clear, as no suicide note was recovered, and the family’s statement has not yet been recorded. The matter is under investigation.”

TI Rathore added that the couple married in 2023. On the day of the incident, Suman’s husband had gone out to work. She went to a room in the rear of the house with her infant around 2 pm. Assuming she was resting, her in-laws did not disturb her for a few hours. Around 5 pm, when her mother-in-law went to check, there was no response. The family then broke open the door and found both Suman and her baby severely burnt.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause behind the suicide and have held a post-mortem examination of the deceased.

She faced domestic violence: Woman’s family

Her maternal family alleged that her husband, Kailash, had an extramarital affair and did not take proper care of Suman. They claimed she had been subjected to domestic violence and physical assault by her husband.

Her health deteriorated after marriage: Brother

Her brother said that Suman’s health had deteriorated after marriage, as she was diagnosed with diabetes. During her pregnancy, she had to face several complications and was on regular insulin to control her blood sugar levels.

Celebrated son’s fifth-month birthday a day prior to the incident

Tragically, just a day before the incident on October 8, Suman had joyfully celebrated her son Pratham’s fifth-month birthday. No one could have imagined that the woman who celebrated her child’s birthday with such happiness would end their life the very next day in such a way.

[Story by Staff Reporter]