Indore: Fruit Vendor Stabs Woman For Bargaining | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bargaining is a thing which women usually do everywhere, but the scenario became worst in Khajrana area when a fruit vendor stabbed a woman who bargained for fruits. Police said that the incident took place in Khajrana area when a woman named Soniya Rathore went to a fruit cart vendor.

While Sonia was taking fruits from the cart she bargained for fruits on which she had an argument with the vendor. In response, accused fruit vendor Usman picked up a vegetable cutting knife and stabbed in the woman’s stomach. When she began to bleed, she screamed and people gathered there and took her to a city hospital. The woman is undergoing treatment and is out of danger.

The accused fruit seller was arrested and is under police custody. Similarly, three youths who stabbed a cafe staff in Bhanwarkuan area on Sunday were arrested by police on Monday. The incident took place at Chai Biscuit Cafe where the three accused Yamin, Ali and Nadeem came there and wrongly parked vehicle on road.

On this, victim Premchand Rathore asked them to park their vehicle on the side of the road. On this, the duo had an argument which turned ugly and the three attacked Premchand. One of the accused stabbed in his stomach. Seeing blood coming out, Premchand’s colleague Anay Bhati intervened in which the accused stabbed him as well and fled from there threatening them with dire consequences. Police however have arrested the three and the court sent them to judicial custody.