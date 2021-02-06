INDORE: From a stinky garbage dumping area, Mahaveer Nagar backlane is now a popular hangout

Indore: The steps taken by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for cleanliness are setting new benchmarks in the country. The initiative of cleaning the backlanes in colonies has significantly contributed to IMC’s cleanliness drive.

The backlane near Siddharth Apartment at Mahaveer Nagar, which used to be a garbage dumping yard for residents have been transformed into a playing area. Residents of Siddharth Apartment and Umang Paradise Apartment also use this backlane for small gatherings.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal visited the backlane and joined a tea party with residents on Satursay. She also tried her hands on badminton and planted saplings with children. “Walls in the backlane have been painted in multi-colours and flower pots have been placed by IMC, making it a perfect place for residents to hang out,” said Pal.

It is not the only lane, which has been transformed from stinky garbage dumping area into a place to hang out. Backlane of almost all colonies in the city have been cleaned and transformed. Eyeing cleanest city tag, the city is leaving no stone unturned for enhancing cleanliness and hygiene level. While IMC is making efforts for cleanliness, the residents too are contributing significantly.