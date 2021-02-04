Indore: IMC slaps fine on liquor shopkeeper over ‘loo’ profile

Indore: A spot fine of Rs 10000 was imposed by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on a liquor shopkeeper for letting his customers urinate in the open near his shop at Bhagirathpura on Thursday.

The shopkeeper was also warned not to let the customers pee in open in future else stricter action will be taken.

Open defecation and urinating in public places in banned in the city. Anyone found to be violating the norm is penalized.

The IMC has started implementing this norm strictly in view of upcoming survey for Swachh Survekshan-2021.

A team of IMC was roaming in Bhagirathpura area when they saw some people urinating at a public place. On enquiry, the team members came to know that they were costumers of country-made liquor show owned by Maa Kasturi Enterprises.

The IMC officials pulled up shopkeeper and slapped a spot fine of Rs 10000 for letting customers answering nature’s call in open.