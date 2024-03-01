Indore: FPOs, Students To Showcase Food Products At Three-Day Fair | Representtaive Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Tarang Mela is all set to unfold in the city from Friday, with Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs), presenting an exquisite array of premium food products - including grains, millet, and organic items by the government of India institutes National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Small Farmer’s Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The fair will take place at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (RVSKV) College of Agriculture, Indore. A gathering of 100 representatives from 45 farmer organisations, of which around 20 are from the state, is set to create a dynamic exchange.

The event will have 40 stalls, each providing unique contributions from these diverse agricultural entities. The programme is being organised according to a scheme launched by the government of India, in 2020 to form and promote 10,000 new FPOs by 2024 with a budgetary provision of Rs 6,865 crore.

The scheme is aimed at enabling farmers to enhance their bargaining power, leverage economies of scale, reduce the cost of production and increase their incomes through the aggregation of their agricultural produce.

This programme will not only promote Farmers Produce Organisations (FPOs) but will also provide a learning opportunity for students of the agricultural college who will actively participate by showcasing their own products at the stalls, contributing to a valuable exchange of knowledge and experiences.

Over 7,600 FPOs registered

More than 7,600 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) have been registered in India till date, which is almost 75 per cent of the government’s target to form and promote 10,000 such organisations across the country by this year. Under the FPO Scheme, the Centre provides financial assistance of Rs 1.8 million per FPO for three years. A total of Rs 2.5 million is also given to the cluster-based business organisations. The formation and promotion of FPOs are to be done through nine implementing agencies