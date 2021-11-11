Indore: Four-year girl dies of burns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl died after she received critical burns from an oil lamp on the terrace of her house on Tuesday evening. The lamp was kept by the side of a tulsi plant and the girl was playing near it. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation to know the circumstances under which the incident happened.

Investigating officer SI Yogesh Kumar said that the deceased has been identified as Shruti Misad (4), a resident of the Mahesh Yadav Nagar area of the city. She was at the terrace of the house when she received burns. She was rushed to the hospital where she died during the treatment.

Uncle Anil said that Shruti was playing at the terrace of the house. He said her dress caught fire and after hearing screaming, the family members reached there and took her to the hospital.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:34 AM IST