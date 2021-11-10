Madhya Pradesh youths seek environmental rights, launch Global Climate campaign

BHOPAL: To mark the Global Action Month, a group of youngsters from across the state came to the city to raise voices for environmental rights. The youths gathered in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at 11 no bus stop in the city on Wednesday and kicked off the Global climate campaign. Youths arrived from Panna, Rewa, Satna, Harda, Barwani , Vidisha and many other cities.

The youths tried to catch the attention of the government and others by raising slogans, ‘Clean environment is our right’, ’Save Biodiversity’ and ‘Say No to Plastics’.

They raised awareness about an eco-friendly lifestyle and urged the elders present on the occasion to leave Earth alive for the future generations to live.

One of the youths present at the meet, Ravi Rathore, said, “A healthy and clean Earth is our right just as it is the right of the coming generations. We cannot and will not let our Earth suffer and die because of our mistakes.”

The youths will run the campaign across the state with events and activities like street play, plantation drives and Shramdaan to clean the land and water bodies.

The youths were imparted basic training for the campaign during a workshop held after the meet.

