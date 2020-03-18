Indore: Four more suspects identified in Hemant Nema’s driver death case

Indore: A 25-member team of police raided the bungalow of industrialist Hemant Nema, one of the accused in murder case of his driver Pramod Matkar, and recovered crucial evidences from there on Wednesday. His office was also searched by another team of the police. Four more suspects, including a family member of Nema, was identified by the police. They were detained for interrogation and the role of other family members is also being investigated.

Industrialist Nema, his son Piyush and an employee Jagdish were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Nema’s driver Pramod Matkar and dumping his body in Simrol area to destroy the evidences. The accused were sent to police remand till Monday, March 23.

Simrol police station in charge Shrishti Bhargav said the bungalow of Nema located in Kesar Bagh area of the city was searched. The operation lasted for five hours. Some crucial evidences were recovered and the CCTVs are also being examined to know about more accused's reported involvement. Another team of an IPS officer raided the office of Nema behind his bungalow and recovered some evidences from there too. Bhargav further said that brother, nephew and other family members of the Nema were missing from the bungalow during the police search. Their role is also being investigated into the case.

Pramod was abducted by employees

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pramod hailed from Maharashtra and was staying in Transport Nagar area of the city. He was employed as a driver at Nema’s place for about 20 years. Sources claimed that he was kidnapped from his place in Transport Nagar by Nema’s employees named Jagdish, Sonu and Lokesh on March 8 and he was taken to Nema’s bungalow where he was thrashed black and blue. The accused reportedly thrashed him for hours due to which his condition got deteriorated. Later, he died due to his injury after which the accused had dumped him near Baigram village on Indore-Khandwa Road under Simrol police station jurisdiction. His body was recovered on March 10 and the police arrested industrialist Nema, his son Piyush and employee Jagdish in connection with the murder case. Police have detained Sonu and Lokesh for the interrogation. Sources claimed that a driver named Mohan and Nema’s relative Kunal Nema were also detained by the police.