Indore: Industrialist Hemant Neema detained in suspicion of driver's murder

Indore: Crime branch on Monday detained an industrialist and his family members in connection with the murder case of man whose body was found in Bheru Ghat under Simrol police station jurisdiction a couple of days ago.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Pramod (57) of Maharashtra. It was further found that the deceased Pramod was the driver of the Industrialist Hemant Neema.

Ongoing investigation revealed that a few days ago, the industrialist Hemant had fired Pramod from his job after being caught misbehaving with his son. In post mortem examination it was found that Pramod died due to injuries received in assault, police added.

According to ASP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotia, Pramod's body was found in Bherughat area on March 10. Autopsy examination revealed that wounds were there on the body on back, legs, hands, hip, waist.

DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said that apart from the industrialist, all people related to Pramod are being questioned. No direct role has been revealed in the murder so far, action will be taken on the basis of evidence. The CCTV footages are also being collected from Hemant's house for further investigation.