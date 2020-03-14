Indore: Chaos in township after seeing Chinese citizen amid coronavirus outbreak

Indore: Under the fear of COVID-19, a chaos like situation prevailed in a township located in Nipania area on Saturday when residents saw a Chinese citizen living there. Residents immediately informed the district health officials about the suspected patient and also directed the Chinese citizen to remain in isolation till the health department team reached the township.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia reached the scene and screened the 31-year-old Chinese citizen.

“He is living in Indore since December 25. He doesn’t have any symptoms and he didn’t fell ill in the period of last three months. However after screening, we directed him to take precautionary measures and stay in touch with the health officials,” he added.