Indore: Coronavirus scare puts question mark on DAVV convocation

Indore: Coronavirus scare has put a question mark on the convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which is scheduled on March 23, after Department of Higher Education (DHE) announced the closure of institutes of higher learning in the state till next orders.

On Friday, the DHE issued an order announcing the closure of all colleges and universities in the state to check the spread of coronavirus on campuses.

It also banned public events including seminars, sports competitions, workshops, cultural programmes etc.

Convocation is also a public activity but the DHE refrained from mentioning it in the order as convocation is held on the orders by Raj Bhawan.

Raj Bhawan, as of now, has not cancelled the convocation.

Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had also directed universities and colleges to avoid any large gathering given the coronavirus outbreak.

Citing the UGC’s letter, DAVV -- which is preparing for its convocation-- has sought guidance from Chancellor Lalji Tandon on the matter of holding the convocation.

“We have written a letter to the Chancellor seeking his advice on convocation scheduled on March 23,” said vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

It is to be noted that IIM Indore has already postponed its convocation scheduled for March 23-24 saying that well-being comes ahead of everything else.

All eyes at Prez office: All eyes are on Rashtrapati Bhavan in connection with the convocations in the state as President Ram Nath Kovind is the chief guest at one of the convocation ceremonies at Jabalpur.

Kovind had given consent of attending the convocation of Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya scheduled on March 20. The dilemma of the Chancellor is that he can’t cancel the event which is to be attended by the President. If the President refuses to take part in the convocation due to spread of coronavirus, the Chancellor would not only cancel the Jabalpur university convocation but also that of other varsities, including DAVV.

Kovind is likely to express his inability to attend the convocation of Jabalpur university any time soon. “The apprehension is attached with an order by Rashtrapati Bhavan wherein it banned exploratory tour visits on the campus from Friday,” said an officer of DAVV.