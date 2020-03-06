Indore: DAVV gears up for convocation, UGC says no to large gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak

Indore: While Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is gearing up for its convocation scheduled on March 23, University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and colleges to avoid any large gathering given the coronavirus outbreak and advised that students and staff members with travel history to the virus-affected countries be quarantined at home for 14 days.

“Avoid large gatherings on campus. Any student/staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in last 28 days should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days,” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain has said in a communication to vice-chancellors of all universities.

The higher education regulator also advised faculty to be alert towards any student with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and should immediately have the student tested.

“Till advised by the treating doctor the student should not join campus,” the communiqué said.

Till Friday as many as 31 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the country.

While IIFA Awards to be held in Indore in last week of March were postponed on Friday, DAVV has so far no plans to defer its convocation scheduled on March 23.

“There is no coronavirus threat to our event. Participants in it won’t be the ones who have travelled to foreign countries hit by the virus recently,” said registrar Anil Sharma.

However, a senior professor of DAVV said that it won’t be a wise idea to hold the convocation at a time when the entire world is on alert over coronavirus.

UGC advisory for universities and colleges

---Faculty staff and students should also be advised about simple public health measures of hand and respiratory hygiene.

---Hand hygiene: Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap & water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, even when hands are visibly clean

---Respiratory hygiene:

1. Everyone should cover their mouth with a tissue/handkerchief (or their sleeve if there are no tissues available) when they cough or sneeze and wash their hands afterwards.

2. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth

3. Everyone should throw away used tissues in a bin and wash their hands after contact with coughing sneezing. Frequently touched surfaces-door knobs, switches, desktops, hand railings etc, should be disinfected

----Provide alcohol-based hand cleaners/sanitizers in frequented spots of the universities colleges

--Ensure availability of soap and water in restrooms at all times.

---Foot-operated pedal bins lined with plastic bags should be provided in each classroom & restroom.

---In hostels, the health status of students, as well as the other ancillary staff, should be monitored a regular basis. In case, there are suspected cases, the authorized local medical authority should be called for examination.

----Anybody with signs & symptoms (cough, fever or difficulty in breathing should call State UT helpline number or Ministry of Health & facility with a mask or mouth covered Family Welfare's 24X7 helpline 0112397846 or visit public health