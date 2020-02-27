Indore: DAVV threatens disaffiliation of institutes for not providing info for AISHE

Indore: Giving one last opportunity to colleges that have not provided their details sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has threatened to disaffiliate the colleges which do not do the needful by March 12.

A letter issued by registrar Anil Sharma said that by not provided details for AISHE some colleges seems to have decided to convey the message to State and Central governments that they do not support their scheme.

“This is the last warning to the colleges to upload information required for AISHE or else they would not be provided affiliation for session 2020-21,” the letter said.

As many as 65 out of 280 colleges under the umbrella of DAVV have not provided information sought for AISHE despite passing of DAVV’s Feburary 25 deadline.

“We have fixed new deadline of March 12. If the college fails to comply with this deadline also they would have to face disaffiliation,” said Sumant Katiyal, director college development council at DAVV.

The colleges are required to upload information related to number of students, faculty members, infrastructural facilities available on their campuses.

The MHRD survey covers all institutions in the country imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrollment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure.

Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrollment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of education sector.