e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Police arrest one more student in 'Bulli Bai' app case: OfficialAustralia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19India reports 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths in last 24 hours; 2,135 total Omicron cases
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

Indore: Four more factories sealed for polluting water bodies

Inspection of industries was done in Sanwer, Khajrana, Khatipura and other areas.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the action against industries polluting water bodies, a joint team of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration sealed four industries running in various areas of the district on Tuesday.

The team had launched a surprise inspection of the industries in the Sanwer area and found that M/s Pallavi Confectionery did not have any effluent treatment plant (ETP) plant and it was releasing untreated water in the water body.

Similarly, M/s Chandel Fashion in Khatipura was releasing untreated water on a plot outside the industry, while Aashiq Garments in Khajrana was releasing water after washing clothes in the sewerage.

Similarly, M/s Shankar Food in Sugandha Nagar was preparing chips and was releasing untreated water.

Regional officer RK Gupta said that, during the surprise inspection, it was also found that some industries were running without any permission, but they had put a lock on the main entrance to fool the inspection team.

‘Action taken under Sec 24 of PCB Act’

‘Action was taken under Section 24 of the Pollution Control Act of 1974. Such action will continue and we’re also appealing to the industrialists to install treatment plants to ensure that untreated water isn’t released in nullahs and rivers’ — RK Gupta, regional officer

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Cabinet's approval to 941 posts for town and country planning Department Bhopal: Cabinet's approval to 941 posts for town and country planning Department
Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:36 AM IST
Advertisement