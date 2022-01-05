Indore: Four more factories sealed for polluting water bodies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the action against industries polluting water bodies, a joint team of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration sealed four industries running in various areas of the district on Tuesday.

The team had launched a surprise inspection of the industries in the Sanwer area and found that M/s Pallavi Confectionery did not have any effluent treatment plant (ETP) plant and it was releasing untreated water in the water body.

Similarly, M/s Chandel Fashion in Khatipura was releasing untreated water on a plot outside the industry, while Aashiq Garments in Khajrana was releasing water after washing clothes in the sewerage.

Similarly, M/s Shankar Food in Sugandha Nagar was preparing chips and was releasing untreated water.

Regional officer RK Gupta said that, during the surprise inspection, it was also found that some industries were running without any permission, but they had put a lock on the main entrance to fool the inspection team.

‘Action taken under Sec 24 of PCB Act’

‘Action was taken under Section 24 of the Pollution Control Act of 1974. Such action will continue and we’re also appealing to the industrialists to install treatment plants to ensure that untreated water isn’t released in nullahs and rivers’ — RK Gupta, regional officer

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:36 AM IST