Bhopal: Cabinet's approval to 941 posts for town and country planning Department

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet has given approval of the expansion/reorganisation of offices under the new set up of Directorate of Town and Country Planning with 941 new posts.

The new posts consist of regular (693), contractual (201), outsource (47) and 140 deputation posts, 5 posts of Project Management Unit in addition to establishment of monitoring unit, hiring of 25 interns. Approval for annual expenditure of Rs 13.45 crore was given.

In the Directorate, 5 new district offices (Morena, Tikamgarh, Dhar, Balaghat, Sehore) of Assistant Director level have been approved. Assistant Director, District Office Katni has been upgraded to Deputy Director level office. This will facilitate people and development works will gain momentum.

In order to compensate the loss of state agencies in the state government and ensure that the produce of the farmers is regularly purchased on support price, the Cabinet has decided to implement the new scheme Mukhyamantri Krishak Fasal Uparjan Sahayata Yojana from the year 2020-21 in place of two schemes (reimbursement of loss in food procurement to Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation and reimbursement of loss in food procurement to Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation).

A committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of Agriculture Production Commissioner to fix the criteria regarding the loss and compensation of various agencies of the state engaged in the procurement work in the scheme. In this, officers of Food, Cooperation, Agriculture, Panchayat and Rural Development and Finance departments will be included.

The Cabinet decided to implement the new National Livestock Mission scheme of the Government of India in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in the state.

The objective of the scheme is mainly cattle breed development, employment generation, increasing the productivity of animals, bringing research to the field level and entrepreneurship development.

Including the above activities in the National Livestock Mission, three sub-missions have been formed. The first is the Sub-Mission on Breed Development of Livestock and Poultry, the second is the Chari-Chara (Fodder) Development Sub-Mission and the third is the Innovation and Extension Sub-Mission.

With the implementation of National Livestock Mission, the breed of animals will improve. The productivity of animals will increase. New technology will be developed and reach at the the grassroots level. This will increase the income of livestock farmers.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:54 PM IST