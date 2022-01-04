Bhopal: CM Shivraj unhappy with several departments working, poses tough questions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a series of review meetings over various government departments’ working for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the departments and officials should work in a mission mode and with mindset to redress people’s grievances as soon as possible, as per officials.

Reviewing work of Energy and Renewable Energy departments CM expressed his displeasure saying, “Most of complaints from people were received with respect to Energy department. There are complaints regarding feeder separation too. Our work should be quality-oriented and we need to focus on it.”

“Anywhere, (electricity) poles are erected; (pit) is filled with soil. Why does this happen? asked the CM. “Chalk out a strategy for power supply in the next 5 to 10 years....Pay attention to how resentment in people towards energy department is addressed. Take action against those who indulge in carelessness”, said the CM.

He said more and more work on renewable energy would give relief to people especially the farmers. He expressed his displeasure on working of cooperative department too saying, “Insignificant work has been done in constitution of cooperative committees.

Only formalities are being done. There should be a target. I want to see a roadmap in the next meeting.” He said there were reports on embezzlement by housing societies in big cities. Chalk out a long-term plan so that no land mafia is able to pocket hard earned money of people, he asked the officials concerned.

“Have we learnt anything from the best practices in the field of Cooperative in other states,” asked the CM. Reviewing work of department of Agriculture the CM said public money should be utilised. He asked about the status of soil testing labs; what was the amount of produce of Sharbati wheat in the state; what was the status of start-ups, what was the contribution of agriculture to the GDP?

On law and legislative affairs the CM said, “We have repealed more than 1,000 laws. People must know about this. A list should be prepared which should be sent to the central government as well.” Reviewing Animal Husbandry department’s work he said the strength of Madhya Pradesh was agriculture and animal husbandry. This sector gave maximum employment to people.

“Work on a mission mode to improve the breed of animals, not as a ritual. If we don’t make Gaushalas self-reliant how long these will run on grants. When private dairies can earn profit even after taking loans why Gaushalas can’t run on the same pattern”, he asked.

