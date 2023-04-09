Indore: Four men held while betting on IPL match

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the crime branch and Aerodrome police station raided a house and arrested four men while they were betting on an IPL match on Friday night. The police have recovered laptops, mobile phones and betting slips and an account showing transactions of lakhs of rupees from the spot. The other people who are involved in the betting racket are also being searched for by the police.

SI Narendra Raghuwanshi from Aerodrome police station said that following information about ongoing betting in Vidya Palace Colony, the team raided the mentioned place and found four men betting and recovered a LED TV, 8 mobile phones, a landline phone, two laptops and betting slips from them.

The accused named Vivek, Ashish, Abid and Prakash were arrested from there and were booked under the relevant section. The house where they were betting for the IPC match belongs to the accused Ashish.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used to give online IDs to the customers for betting. In this online process, the interested person could make online payments using the ID given by the accused. The accused used to get a commission for the transaction. The police are trying to find out their accomplices as well. Mobile phones and laptops are also being examined to know about other people in the case.