Indore: Four MBBS Students Debarred  From Exams For One Year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking stringent action against students caught cheating in the examination, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur has debarred four students from any university exam for one year.

Action has been taken against three students of MGM Medical College and one student of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) who were caught cheating during the university examination held in February 2023.

MPMSU has released the order against the students while the officials said that the action has been taken to warn the students as no cheating would be tolerated.

These students were caught cheating in the exams after which the university had conducted an internal investigation and action was taken against the students on the basis of the report.

Action has been taken against Praveen Pawak, MBBS final part 2, who was caught cheating in the first paper of Gynecology and Obstetrics held on February 20, Bhumesh Raj, MBBS final part 2, was caught cheating in the first paper of Surgery held on February 13. Similarly, Ajay Kumar Sakon, MBBS 2nd Prof was caught cheating in the 2nd paper of pathology held on February 16.

Student of MBBS second Prof. Preeti was found cheating during the second paper of pathology on February 16.

College deploys guard in washroom

Following the complaints of cheating during the ongoing PG exams, MGM Medical College has deployed a guard in the washroom to prevent cheating by the students.

According to college authorities, some of the students were found cheating in the last exam after which action was taken while the Dean also inspected the examination halls on Wednesday.