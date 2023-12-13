Indore: Four Held With Stolen Goods Worth Rs 4 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were arrested by Bhanwarkuan police station staff with stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh on Tuesday. According to the police, Kartik Litoria, a resident of Bhanwarkuan area had lodged a complaint that his mobile phone was stolen by unidentified persons.

The device was kept in his room. During investigation, the police arrested the accused named Vikash Patel of Satna and resident of Ekta Nagar area of the city. Three mobile phones and a laptop were also recovered from him. Police said that he had stolen mobile phones from Palasia area as well.

The cops managed to arrest three people in connection with the theft at a locked house in Jeet Nagar area. The accused named Rahul Tanwar was arrested by the police. Following the lead given by him, two other accused named Sachin and Arun were also arrested. In both cases, the police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh from the accused and further investigation is on into the case.

Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh

A man was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Hira Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. He was trying to supply the drug to a person but was caught by the crime branch.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, a person named Aniket of Adarsh Bijasan Nagar area was arrested from near Kankeshwari Ground in Hira Nagar area. He was roaming in the area to supply the drug to someone.

During a search, the police recovered 16 gram of brown sugar from him. The value of the brown sugar is Rs 1.5 lakh in the international market. He was booked under section 8/21 of the NDPS act and he is being questioned for the source of the drug. The police are searching for other accused indulged in the crime.