Indore: Four Held For Killing Youth, Injuring Friends

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of a youth, who was found dead in a field in Banganga area. The youth along with his two friends had gone to attend a birthday party where he had an argument with the accused over a petty issue and the latter attacked him with a stone due to which he died and his friends got injured.

According to the police, Pawan Singh Chouhan (19), a resident of Bhawani Nagar along with his friends Rahul and Ankit Sharma had gone to attend a birthday party near Lavkush Square. During the party, he had kept the key of a bike due to which the accused started an argument with him on Tuesday night. After that Pawan mistakenly kept the bike key of one of the accused in his pocket and he and his friends left the place.

The accused started chasing them when Pawan and his friends fell from the bike. Then the accused attacked Pawan with a stone due to which he died on the spot. The accused later thrashed his friends and fled the scene leaving them injured on the spot. Someone had informed the police when the injured youths were taken to the hospital. The condition of Ankit and Rahul is stated to be out of danger.

The accused identified as Satyendra, Sagar, Nikhil and Lavish were arrested by the police and further investigation is on into the case.