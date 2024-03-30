 Indore: Four Caught For Posting Videos On Social Media To Terrify People
Indore: Four Caught For Posting Videos On Social Media To Terrify People

Action against 9 other people was taken for posting video with abusive language

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
Indore: Four Caught For Posting Videos On Social Media To Terrify People | Representational pic Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During social media monitoring, the crime branch took action against more than a dozen people for posting videos to show their influence among people. Four of them were caught for posting videos with knives on social media. Acting has been taken against one of them for posting a video with a licenced pistol on social media.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that acting on a tip-off, a person named Babu was arrested with a knife from Dwarkapuri area. He had posted a video with a knife on social media. Another person named Sunny Wakode, a resident of Digvijay Nagar Multi was arrested with a knife. He had posted the video to terrify the people.

Crime branch accompanied by the Banganga police arrested a person named Prem alias Sujal from the Sanwer Road and recovered two knives from him. One Golu Sharma was also arrested by the police with a knife. Lucky, a resident of Sukhliya was caught for posting a video with a pistol on the social media platform. He informed the police that his employer had kept the firearm in the car so he took the firearm and made a video showing the arm on social media. In this case, police also took action against one Lucky. The action has been taken against eight other youths for posting video using abusive language and to show their influence on social media.

Dandotiya further said that a team has been constituted to monitor the social media platforms and more people are being searched after seeing their videos.

