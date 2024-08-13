Indore: Four Banks Offer Loan To Buy IDA Flats In Scheme No. 103 | Photo: Freepik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide ease to those wishing to buy a flat at IDA’s Palash Complex in Scheme No 103, four banks have set up stalls to provide loan.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar on Monday inspected the complex and also met with the representatives of the banks giving information about banking services provided to the people interested in buying the flats. Ahirwar said a total of 98, 2-BHK and 3-BHK residential flats, of different categories are available.

Four banks, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Axis Bank have set up their counters in the complex to facilitate loans.

Ahirwar said facilities like swimming pool, separate parking for each flat and gym, and club house are being provided by the IDA.

“These are very modern residential flats, which have been constructed with quality. After successful sale, the IDA will make other such schemes,” Ahirwar said. Chief engineer Anil Chugh, executive engineer Kapil Dev Bhalla, executive engineer (Electricity) Akhilesh Shukla and others were present.

Gujarati play on Independence-Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rasrang will conduct a Gujarati play on August 15 at Abhay Prashal from 6.30 pm, especially for the Gujarati community of the city. The play Madhuri Dixit, is a romantic thriller produced by Umesh Shukla and directed by Swapnil Kharskar.

This play has been performed in numerous shows across the country. Entry to the event will be through passes issued by the organisation. Additionally, in honour of August 15, visitors are requested to adhere to a dress code based on the colours of the Indian flag: orange, white and green.