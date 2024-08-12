Indore: IAP Advocates For ORS Corners In All Government Hospitals Nationwide To Combat Diarrhea

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) is leading a significant effort to establish ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) corners in all government hospitals across the nation. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat diarrhea and reduce child mortality.

During the initiative, ASHA workers will distribute ORS and zinc supplements to children under five, with the program also aiming to educate families on the importance of clean water, hygiene, and a nutritious diet.

IAP had organized awareness programs in hospitals, nursing homes, Anganwadi centers, medical colleges, and private clinics in Indore to educate both medical professionals and the public on the proper preparation and use of ORS.

Dr Priyanka Jain, President of Indore chapter, underscored the importance of ORS in preventing dehydration, a frequent consequence of diarrhoea in children.

Pediatrician Dr Shrilekha Joshi highlighted that diarrhea is one of the leading causes of death among children under five in India, after pneumonia and premature birth. She pointed out that contaminated water, poor food hygiene, and lack of cleanliness, especially during the rainy season, are the main contributors to diarrhea.

Dr Saurabh Piparsaniya explained that diarrhea can lead to dehydration, causing an imbalance in the body's electrolytes, which is crucial for muscle and cell function. He emphasized the need to administer ORS to children as soon as symptoms appear.

The importance of zinc in treating diarrhea was also stressed, with paediatricians recommending daily zinc supplements to enhance intestinal immunity. Children under six months should receive 10 mg of zinc daily, while those older than six months should get 20 mg.

Parents were advised to ensure children with diarrhea remain hydrated by giving those ORS regularly, with specific amounts based on age.

Continuing breastfeeding for infants and providing easily digestible home-cooked food for older children, such as khichadi and curd rice, was also recommended.

However, fruit juices, which contain high levels of glucose, should be avoided as they can worsen diarrhea.