Indore: Four armed robbers loot bank in a jiffy

Indore: Robbery after robbery. There’s no end in sight. After a few daring flat robberies in recent times, on Friday afternoon, armed miscreants barged into the branch of a private bank in Pardeshipura and snatched Rs 5.34 lakh from the cashier. They mopped up the cash at gunpoint and in a jiffy and fled.

The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV network. However, police were clueless about the robbers till the filing of this report. After the incident, IG Vivek Sharma and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra reached the spot.

The incident took place at Axis bank’s branch at Pardeshipura Square around 2.30 pm. The staff was busy in their routine work when four armed and masked miscreants entered. SP (east) Vijay Khatri said one of the miscreants aimed a gun at the security guard. His other accomplices told the bank staff to keep away from their mobile phones. After that a robber reached the cash counter and collected note bundles. The branch manager Shruti Gajre was also held at gunpoint.

DID A RECCEE?

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said the miscreants may have done a reccee before committing the crime. Their modus operandi and the swiftness raise suspicion. A team has been constituted to trace the accused. The CCTVs are also being examined.

TWO FLED ON A SCOOTER

The robbers were four in number. After the incident, two miscreants fled on a white scooter while two were seen running. However, the CCTVs of adjacent areas are also being checked.

CUSTOMERS TOLD TO LEAVE

The robbers asked four customers present in the bank to leave the moment the barged in. The miscreants fled with currency notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500. The officials claimed that the miscreants will be arrested soon.

FP VIEW

Following the process of unlocking the city, this is the second incident this week. On Wednesday, a group of men entered the flat of a cloth merchant in Usha Nagar and robbed the family of Rs 40000 and valuables worth Rs lakh in Usha Nagar area. The police haven’t yet traced the culprits. Barely 48 hours after that incident, now another gang strikes a bank. Even as the higher ups are congratulating the police for bigger “deeds” like the “arrest” of Vikas Dubey, it is of utmost importance for the cops to crack robbery cases soon and instill confidence among the local people.