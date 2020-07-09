Coronavirus in Indore: With new 44 cases, Covid positive rate rises to 3.01%

Indore: Rate of Covid-19 positive patients rose to 3.01% on Thursday with 44 out of 1,461 samples testing positive taking the number of cases in Indore to 5,087.

No death took place on Thursday but department officials added three more deaths of April which were not included earlier taking toll to 258.

“These deaths were not reported earlier as patient died as suspected case of COVID-19 and their report was found positive after death. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

“A 59-year-old man of LIG, 63-year-old woman of Azad Nagar, and 60-year-old man of Mhow, succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 98, 943 samples had been tested till Thursday night and 5,087 were positive. As many as 1,399 samples tested negative on Thursday.

“We have taken 2,449 more samples,” he added.

As many as 883 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 3,946 patients have been discharged so far.