Indore: Four men from UP arrested with 14 firearms

Alert Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested four men from UP while they were carrying pistols and were travelling in an SUV. Fourteen firearms and 9 magazines were also recovered from them. The police are questioning the accused about their source of their arms.

THE OPERATION

According to SP (STF) Padmavilochan Shukla, inspector MA Syed received information that some men were travelling to UP via indore in a SUV. Acting on the tipoff, two teams were constituted to nab the accused. A team was sent to Khandwa Road while another team was in Simrol area. A team was chasing the SUV registered at RTO-based in a city in Uttar Pradesh city. When the wary men in the SUV spotted another team on the road, they took right-turn towards Tinchha Falls and tried to flee after deserting their vehicle. The STF teams arrested them after cordoning off the area.

THE ACCUSED

The accused introduced themselves as Mahendra Singh, Kailash Kumar Pasi, Prathviraj Bhartiya and Jeetu Kumar, the residents of different places in Allahabad (Prayagraj). The firearms, magazines, three mobile phones and their SUV were seized by the STF officials.

The accused were produced in court from where they were sent to police remand for four days.