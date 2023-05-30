Indore: Fossil Centre at Ralamandal likely to open next month

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of tourists visiting Ralamandal Sanctuary hoping to see dinosaur eggs and fossils of extinct sea creatures returned disappointed over the weekend as the fossil park remained closed again.

It was closed as the historical literature (content) related to them is still incomplete.

This has been the case for over six months and it might take more months just to complete the literature. This delay is attributed to a private college professor, who is supposed to provide the required information and content to the forest department.

The authorities on Monday, announced that the centre might be opened next month.

The new attraction for tourists in Ralamandal, Fossil Centre, is expected to boost tourism in the city and state. The fossil park will showcase the following: dinosaur eggs, remains of sea creatures, parts of fishes, fossils of giant trees, and leaves and shapes of animals found marked on stones. The collection is over six and a half crore years old.

As of now, 80 per cent of work has been completed and another 20 per cent can be completed by June.

Knowledge Centre

Fossils have been shifted from the old centre to the new one. The new fossil centre is being started in the Knowledge Centre in the Animal Zone. There is also a mini theatre to show the history and findings of the fossils. Further, the forest department plans to play documentaries for young children at the theatre.

The centre was formed in 2011

Fossil expert Vishal Verma was the one to discover and collect dinosaur eggs and other fossils in Dhar district. After this, in 2011, Verma contacted the then CCF PC Dubey and donated the fossils to the Forest Department.

The then SDO S Rawat constructed the centre at Ralamandal within a few days, where they were kept for tourists. Till 2019, tourists would come to see and learn about the fossils.

However, after the Corona pandemic in 2020, the centre was closed.

Meanwhile, the condition of the building was dilapidated. After three years, the department decided to shift fossils and built a new centre.

“It will take another month for the new fossil centre to start, as the information and content related to fossils is being finalised. This work is with a female professor and about 20 per cent more construction work is pending,” DFO Narendra Pandwa said.

