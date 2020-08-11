Indore: Former MP Sumitra Mahajan wants unique bridge in Mortakka, writes to Nitin Gadkari

Indore: Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok-Sabha Speaker, has said that keeping in view the importance of Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, a magnificent railway-road bridge should be built over Narmada at Mortakka.
Making this demand in a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Mahajan mentioned that the construction work of the 8-lane Indore-Akola National Highway has started from the city. On this route, a major bridge is to be built on the Narmada river at Mortakka near Barwaha. Also, a new railway bridge has to be built on the Narmada river on the old railway bridge and parallel to the proposed new road bridge, under
Indore-Sanawad gauge conversion project. The famous pilgrimage site and one of Jyotirlingas, Omkareshwar is also located nearby, and there is a constant flow of pilgrims here. The construction of a beautiful railway station is underway at Omkareshwar Road Railway station.
Mahajan has suggested to Gadkari that in view of all these significant aspects, a unique bridge should be constructed on the National Highway and Railway line to give Omkareshwar pilgrimage a special identity.
This can become a place of attraction for the travellers of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Senior leader Mahajan mentioned that widening work of the National Highway No. 59 Indore-Betul should be done at a fast pace. The highway will establish the connectivity of Indore-Nagpur with a short distance route.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)