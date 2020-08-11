Indore: Former MP Sumitra Mahajan wants unique bridge in Mortakka, writes to Nitin Gadkari

Indore: Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok-Sabha Speaker, has said that keeping in view the importance of Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, a magnificent railway-road bridge should be built over Narmada at Mortakka.

Making this demand in a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Mahajan mentioned that the construction work of the 8-lane Indore-Akola National Highway has started from the city. On this route, a major bridge is to be built on the Narmada river at Mortakka near Barwaha. Also, a new railway bridge has to be built on the Narmada river on the old railway bridge and parallel to the proposed new road bridge, under

Indore-Sanawad gauge conversion project. The famous pilgrimage site and one of Jyotirlingas, Omkareshwar is also located nearby, and there is a constant flow of pilgrims here. The construction of a beautiful railway station is underway at Omkareshwar Road Railway station.

Mahajan has suggested to Gadkari that in view of all these significant aspects, a unique bridge should be constructed on the National Highway and Railway line to give Omkareshwar pilgrimage a special identity.

This can become a place of attraction for the travellers of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Senior leader Mahajan mentioned that widening work of the National Highway No. 59 Indore-Betul should be done at a fast pace. The highway will establish the connectivity of Indore-Nagpur with a short distance route.