Indore: Former Lok Sabha speaker underlines need to empower rural women

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Lok Sabha speaker and Padma Bhushan awardee Sumitra Mahajan here on Tuesday underlined the need to empower the rural women by making them self-dependent and upholding the Bharatiya culture.

“The women need to shift their focus from ‘what can you do for me to what can I do for you’,” she said while addressing a webinar on “Contribution of Women in the building of New India”.

The webinar was organized by Kasturbagram Rural institute on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Padma Shri Reema Nanavaty, director of Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), highlighted the contribution of self-help groups of women in socio-economic development of rural Bharat.

Speaker Suraj Damor, retired principal secretary and present secretary of KGNM Trust, shared the various initiatives taken for women empowerment while in service and how she could bring about a great change in the villages.

In her address, institute principal Prof Ranjana Sehgal mentioned that time has come to highlight the contributions of the rural and tribal women like Chinna Pillai and Tulsi Gowda who truly deserved the prestigious Padma Shri bestowed on them. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Poonam Kaushik, IQAC coordinator.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:07 PM IST