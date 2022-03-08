Indore: BJP chief Nadda arrives in city, will visit Mahakal Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP president JP Nadda arrived in the city for his one-day visit of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

He was received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the city airport.

According to information, Nadda will take part in several programmes during his one day visit to the state.

From Indore, he will head to Ujjain by road for paying obeisance at Mahakaleshwar temple. Later, he will travel to Dewas and attend a programme of self-help groups.

He will also visit the home of state BJP organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat, whose mother died recently.

Nadda will also attend meetings of the party's state office-bearers at BJP's Indore office.

Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma will also be present along with him throughout Nadda's visit.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:08 PM IST